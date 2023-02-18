Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

