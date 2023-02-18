Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

