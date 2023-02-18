Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.80 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
