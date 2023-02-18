Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.80 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

