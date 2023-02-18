Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LTHM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Livent by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

