Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,880.54 or 0.07614275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

