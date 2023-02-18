Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.03 ($3.26) and last traded at €3.08 ($3.31). Approximately 180,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.11 ($3.35).

LEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

