Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $116.00 at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

