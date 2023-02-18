LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,739 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.66% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 497,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $10.18 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

