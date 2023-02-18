Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

