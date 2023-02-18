Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

