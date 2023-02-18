Lake Street Capital Cuts Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target to $14.00

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Materialise Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Materialise has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $536.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 1,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

