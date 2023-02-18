L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.36.

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($154.84) to €148.00 ($159.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($176.34) to €163.00 ($175.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

