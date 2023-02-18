L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $214.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

