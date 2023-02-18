Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $139.41 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

