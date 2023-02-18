Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.11 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. HSBC decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 561,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

