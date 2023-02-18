Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %
Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
