Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after buying an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.