Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 529 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,008.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 120,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,999,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 104,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

