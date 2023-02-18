Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

