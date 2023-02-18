Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 970,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 65,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,588,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,862,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.