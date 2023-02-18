Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DBMF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.54. 216,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,975. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.