Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. 4,809,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

