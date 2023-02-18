Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %
KEP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 163,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,299. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
