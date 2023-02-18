Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

KEP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 163,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,299. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.