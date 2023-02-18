KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.08 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. KonPay has a total market cap of $114.08 million and $20.88 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00425454 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,932.35 or 0.28182837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

