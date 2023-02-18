Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00187324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

