Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 872,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL traded up $42.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,790. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $187.03 and a 52 week high of $337.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average is $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

