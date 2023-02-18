Kilroy Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.31. 651,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,658. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

