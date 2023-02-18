KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 1,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

