Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.