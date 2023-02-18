KeyCorp Raises CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $22.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

