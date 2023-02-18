Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 169.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 536.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

