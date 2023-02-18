Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $53.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.
Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
