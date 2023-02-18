Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $17.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.25 to $17.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

