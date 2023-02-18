Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan Yu bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,371,198 shares in the company, valued at $99,290,037.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $841,556. 71.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.01. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.