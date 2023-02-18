Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.27 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $219.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Kadant by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kadant by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

