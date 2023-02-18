Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $219.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 27.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

