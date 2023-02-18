Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.78 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.05 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

