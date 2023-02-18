Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

