JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $22.16 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

