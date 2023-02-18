JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

