JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Feb 18th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BN stock opened at €52.09 ($56.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.00 and its 200 day moving average is €50.34. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

