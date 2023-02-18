Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.71

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.71 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 116.60 ($1.42). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.37), with a volume of 828,100 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £493.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,248.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

