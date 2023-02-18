Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 152,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,230,000 after purchasing an additional 208,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.78.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

