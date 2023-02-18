JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.26

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00423254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.12 or 0.28037104 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,562,512 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

