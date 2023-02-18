Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 10,267 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,656. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $577.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

