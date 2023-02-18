Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.72 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 237.23% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jiayin Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.