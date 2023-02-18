Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 4,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.72 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 237.23% and a net margin of 29.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.