JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 6,500 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80.

On Friday, December 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,397 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $75,888.98.

JFrog stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

