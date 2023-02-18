JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 6,500 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 3,397 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $75,888.98.
JFrog Price Performance
JFrog stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.