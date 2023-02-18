Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52,854.96 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $52,854.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01014242 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,008.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

