Jennifer Rock Sells 2,150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. 4,478,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,911. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.