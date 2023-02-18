Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 84,303 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.49.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

